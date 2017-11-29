POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Freddy Lim: From death metal rock star to politician
04:21
World
Freddy Lim: From death metal rock star to politician
In addition to a vibrant rap and hip hop scene, it seems people in Taiwan also love death metal. Freddy Lim is one of the nation's biggest rock stars. He's the lead singer of Chthonic and often called the 'Godfather of Taiwanese death metal." But these days he's taking his act to a different kind of stage: A political one. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 29, 2017
