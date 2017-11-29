POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on one with Jeffrey Moore
03:30
World
One on one with Jeffrey Moore
Author Jeffrey Moore has been in Istanbul at the Black Week Literature Festival.m Showcase's Joseph Hayat had the chance to sit down with him, where the Canadian writer shared an exclusive insight into his latest works. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 29, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?