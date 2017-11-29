World Share

Books inspired by music

There are also cases where the exact opposite happens, where music inspires fiction, not the other way around. From literary masters to today's contemporary novelists, many authors have integrated someone else's music into their own written words. Zeynep Gokce shows us how. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world