World Share

Money Talks: Beijing evicts migrant workers from homes

Every year, millions of rural Chinese workers make their way to Beijing, dreaming of a better life. But now, thousands of them are being forced out of their homes and possibly the capital. The government says they live in buildings that violate safety regulations. But as Laila Humairah reports, there may be another reason behind the evictions. Chris Torrens, a Senior Partner at the consulting firm Control Risks, joins us from London.