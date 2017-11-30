POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Printing renaissance of indie publishers
New technologies like e-books and the internet are changing the way we read. And because of that, the publishing industry itself is also changing. And, in some cases, having to adopt entirely new business models in order to survive. But that's likely to be the reason why, these days, independent publishers are enjoying something of a "printing renaissance." Zeynep Gokce tells us how that happened. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 30, 2017
