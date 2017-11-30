POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'The Carpenters' and the rise of vinyl
The resurgence of vinyl doesn't look like it's about to fade anytime soon. The popularity of this "retro" way of listening to music is becoming so big, music companies are now approaching musicians to re-release their collections on vinyl. One of them is 70's pop duo 'The Carpenters' whose entire collection is being released just in time for Christmas.
November 30, 2017
