Xavi’s take on Qatar 2022
02:19
World
Xavi’s take on Qatar 2022
It’s not every day you get to chat up a legendary footballer about a World Cup. Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez won the coveted Jules Rimet trophy with Spain back in 2010, and is currently plying his trade over in Qatar. Beyond the Game’s Semra Hunter spoke with Xavi to get his take on how the country is shaping up with five years to go, and how life in the Middle East has been treating him. Beyond The Game is a five-times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one-stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
