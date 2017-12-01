World Share

Strait Talk: What's behind the popularity of Turkish TV shows globally?

Turkish television dramas have given the country an unexpected way to project power of a different kind. They're number one in Europe and hugely popular everywhere from Latin America to the Middle East and the Balkans. Aadel Haleem reports. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world