December 2, 2017
05:09
05:09
More Videos
One on One Express: Pakistan minister discusses controversial deal reached with religious hardliners
Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa speaks to Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal over the controversial deal with religious hardliners. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos