Mexico Crime: Students use app to stay safe

In rural Mexico, organised crime can overwhelm police forces, as rival gangs compete for territory. The violence often threatens ordinary people who get in the way. But as Alasdair Baverstock reports, some students and teachers have found the answer. All you need is an app.