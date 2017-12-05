POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Art in Taiwan
World
The islands of Taiwan contain an astounding mixture of cultural influences, including from both China and Portugal. This can be seen in everything from its food and fashion, as well as its music. But what about its art? Showcase's Miranda Atty went in search of answers. And also, to explore how the old and the new co-exist, and sometimes co-mingle, when it comes to Taiwanese art. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 5, 2017
