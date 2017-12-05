World Share

Money Talks: Hope for miners as Peace Diamond goes on sale

One of the biggest diamonds ever found is going up for auction in New York. The Peace Diamond was discovered in Sierra Leone and the profits from its sale are going back to the country, with a portion being invested in the village where it was found. Caitlin McGee travelled to Koryardu village in Kono district, where the diamond was discovered and sent this report.