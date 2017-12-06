What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Afghan War Widows: Many can't find work to support their families

In Afghanistan, decades of war have created millions of widows. And since NATO handed back control to the local army three years ago, the situation has only worsened. Christine Pirovolakis reports on how the soaring number of deaths is leaving more and more women vulnerable. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world