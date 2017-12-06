POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Afghan War Widows: Many can't find work to support their families
02:03
World
Afghan War Widows: Many can't find work to support their families
In Afghanistan, decades of war have created millions of widows. And since NATO handed back control to the local army three years ago, the situation has only worsened. Christine Pirovolakis reports on how the soaring number of deaths is leaving more and more women vulnerable. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
