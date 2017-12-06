Celebrating David Hockney at 80

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
He's been dubbed one of the 'greatest living artists' in the world. He's won more accolades than you can count on two hands and his paintings sell for millions of dollars. And, as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York celebrates his life's work with a retrospective, David Hockney says he has no plans to slow down. Jade Barker sat down with the artist to talk about his career, living in the present and his love of California. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
