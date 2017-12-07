POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Greece Relations: Turkish President Erdogan to visit Greece
02:25
World
Turkey Greece Relations: Turkish President Erdogan to visit Greece
A historic meeting will take place in Athens later - when Recep Tayyip Erdogan becomes the first Turkish president to visit Greece in 65 years. About a century ago, the two countries fought a series of wars. Now they're trying to work together more closely - despite the creation of new problems. TRT World political correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 7, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?