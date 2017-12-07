World Share

Honduras standoff, Chechnya’s war in Syria and Ivory Coast’s cocoa controversy

Honduran police refuse to obey orders to enforce a state of emergency, as protesters call for President Juan Orlando Hernandez to resign. Is the Honduran leader losing control of his government? Meanwhile, we discover why Chechens are at war with each other in Syria. And we go to Ivory Coast to see why its biggest cash crop is destroying the environment.