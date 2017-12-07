POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A day in the life of ballerina Melike Koper
04:05
A day in the life of ballerina Melike Koper
Famed choreographer Martha Graham once said dance is 'the language of the soul.' For professional ballet dancers, pain, sweat and tears are what it takes to express what is in their souls. But despite being both physically and mentally demanding, it's a profession that brings immense joy to both dancers, and their audiences. For Melike Koper, ballet is her life. She is one of the Turkish State Opera's lead ballerinas. And, the epitome of what it means to be a professional dancer. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 7, 2017
