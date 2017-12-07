What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

California Wildfires: Bel Air mansions under threat as wind picks up

Wildfires continue to rage across Southern California. With almost 4-hundred square kilometers destroyed, flames are now threatening homes and businesses in a wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood. as hundreds of thousands have been forced to evacuate. And as Tetiana Anderson reports, officials are now worried about the impact of predicted hurricane-force winds. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world