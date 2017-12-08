POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Curator Sacha Craddock on Turner Prize 2017
03:16
World
Curator Sacha Craddock on Turner Prize 2017
Curator Sacha Craddock has played an active role in the creation of contemporary art in Britain and around the world. She has judged many art prizes including the Turner Prize in 1999. She joins me today from the UK to tell us how this year's Turner prize winner is making history. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?