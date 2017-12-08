POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Jerusalem: Israel’s capital?
21:27
World
Jerusalem: Israel’s capital?
Despite immense global opposition, US President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel. The city is home to some of the holiest sites for Muslims, Christians and Jews. The question of the city's ownership has been one of the trickiest issues at the heart of one of the world's most complicated conflicts. So Trump's plan to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was bound to create a backlash. Within 24 hours, demonstrators squared off against security forces in the occupied West Bank, while the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip called for a new intifada. So what impact will the decision have on hopes for peace? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?