POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Top book to movie adaptations of 2017
03:22
World
Top book to movie adaptations of 2017
While many directors like Wes Anderson create films that are inspired by books they've read, others take on the challenge of adapting whole books into film. Without a doubt 2017 has been a great year for moviegoers who love their literature. An eclectic array of books, including memoirs, historical dramas and crime fiction, have found their way into the theatres. Here is a round-up of the ones we thought stood out from the crowd. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?