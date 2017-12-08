World Share

The whistled 'bird language' of Northern Turkey

The Black Sea region is a famous for its cuisine, folk dance and thanks largely to the Giresun province, its 'bird language'. The 400-year-old whistled language is part of the region's cultural heritage and has made its way onto to the UN cultural agency's list of endangered languages.