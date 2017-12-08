World Share

Money Talks: Bitcoin value surpasses $16,000

Bitcoin rockets to new heights. The world's most popular virtual currency has seen a more than 1,600% surge and rose above the $16,000 mark… Or higher, depending on which exchange you follow. Dr. Daniele Bianchi, Assistant Professor of Finance at Warwick Business School, brings his analysis from Coventry, UK.