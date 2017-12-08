POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Bitcoin value surpasses $16,000
05:42
World
Money Talks: Bitcoin value surpasses $16,000
Bitcoin rockets to new heights. The world's most popular virtual currency has seen a more than 1,600% surge and rose above the $16,000 mark… Or higher, depending on which exchange you follow. Dr. Daniele Bianchi, Assistant Professor of Finance at Warwick Business School, brings his analysis from Coventry, UK. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
