World Share

Palestine: Days of Rage - Clashes in East Jerusalem

For the 2nd day running there were confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli authorities in East Jerusalem. This part of the occupied territories is particularly sensitive as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and Israelis have shared the eastern city. Iolo Ap Dafydd reports.