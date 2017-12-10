POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
California Fires: State of emergency declared over wildfires
02:06
World
California Fires: State of emergency declared over wildfires
Thousands of firefighters are battling to contain wildfires burning along southern California's Pacific Coast. President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in the area, which will free up funds for disaster relief. But as Mmalegabe Motsepe reports, with only 10 percent of the fires contained, the actual cost of the damage is not yet known. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 10, 2017
