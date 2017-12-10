POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestine: Days of Rage - Global protests mark US Jerusalem decision
Meanwhile, people across the globe are marching in solidarity with the Palestinian people. That's after the US formally declared Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Adefemi Akinsanya has more on how President Trump's decision has triggered worldwide protests.
December 10, 2017
