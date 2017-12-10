December 10, 2017
01:44
California Wildfires: Blazes predicted to burn through Christmas
Thousands of firefighters are battling blazes that have engulfed Southern California. Emergency crews say the six wildfires may burn for several weeks.TRT World's Staci Bivens reports.
