26:16
World
Africa Matters: DRC Peace Prospects
This week we focus on the latest peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, find out how a cultural practice in the Gambia during the holy month of Ramadan is provoking debate, and also track a HIV vaccine trial in Zambia. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. #africamatters
April 15, 2023
