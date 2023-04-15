World Share

Africa Matters: DRC Peace Prospects

This week we focus on the latest peace efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, find out how a cultural practice in the Gambia during the holy month of Ramadan is provoking debate, and also track a HIV vaccine trial in Zambia. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. #africamatters