POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Putin meets China's defence minister Li Shangfu in Moscow
01:21
World
Putin meets China's defence minister Li Shangfu in Moscow
China and Russia are contining to strenghten their diplomatic ties - highlighted most recently in a visit to Moscow by Chinese Defense Minister. Li Shangfu, who was appointed in March was making his first foreign trip - less than a month after Chinese President Xi Jinping. But some say the relationship may run deeper than either side is letting on, with Ukraine saying Chinese weapons are being found on the battlefield. Priyanka Navani reports.
April 17, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?