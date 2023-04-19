POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Does Yemen's prisoner exchange raise hope for an end to the conflict?
26:25
World
Does Yemen's prisoner exchange raise hope for an end to the conflict?
After years of conflict, Yemen sees hope for peace as warring parties exchange prisoners. This development has raised optimism for an end to the war that has caused the deaths of tens of thousands and displaced millions. However, the road ahead is uncertain, and the world watches to see if this positive momentum will lead to a lasting resolution. Guests: Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Journalist Najeeb Ghanem Yemeni MP Ibrahim Jalal Yemeni Conflict and Defence Researcher
April 19, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?