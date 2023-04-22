World Share

Race to collect arctic ice samples reveals shocking melting rate

At the world's most northerly climate research station in the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard near the North Pole, scientists are racing to collect ice samples to better understand how the fastest-warming place on Earth is changing - and what that could mean for the planet's future. They have been shocked at just how fast the polar ice is melting and what that means for the world's climate. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.