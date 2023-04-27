POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Facial Recognition Technology a Blessing or a Curse?
12:35
World
Is Facial Recognition Technology a Blessing or a Curse?
Facial recognition technology could be a curse or a blessing. Chances are, if you ever walked in a crowded area in a major city, you have been recorded by some sort of closed circuit television. N, Those images, including your face are then uploaded to a facial recognition system. The technology to track faces is actually pretty old, dating back to at least the 1960s. But what’s different today is the explosion of high definition cameras, from CCTV systems to the phones in your pocket. Plus today’s computing power and the vast cloud networks that store, transfer and process the trillions of bytes of data, has made facial recognition technology even more valuable. Everything from law enforcement, safety at the workplace, to targeted advertising, our faces are becoming a treasure trove of information. But how will the world strike a balance between privacy and practical uses?
April 27, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?