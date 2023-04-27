POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish diaspora will begin to vote across the UK on Saturday
02:59
World
Turkish diaspora will begin to vote across the UK on Saturday
The upcoming Turkish elections which is on May 14th but many nationals living abroad will start casting their votes before this date. In the UK, there are more than one-hundred thousand Turkish nationals and they will start voting on Saturday. Our Diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins visited one Turkish community in North London to find out why they are still keen to cast their vote.
April 27, 2023
