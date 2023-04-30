POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Moscow: Ukrainian strike killed four civilians in Bryansk region
Moscow: Ukrainian strike killed four civilians in Bryansk region
Four people have been killed after a Ukrainian shelling attack on a village just over the border in Russia's Bryansk region on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, a drone strike by Kiev which caused a fire at a fuel storage facility in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, has now been extinguished. That's according the Russian installed governor there. Kiev also says they're in control of a key supply route into the besieged city of Bakhmut, described by both Kiev and Moscow as the 'road of life'.   Sumeyye Ceylan reports.
April 30, 2023
