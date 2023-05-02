POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge appears in court
In Kenya, the leader of a so-called starvation cult, Paul Mackenzie is appearing in court in the coastal town of Malindi. He's accused of mass murder, inciting suicide and child cruelty among other crimes, following the discovery of over 100 bodies in the Shakahola Forest last week. As bodies continue to be found, the case is far from over and now authorities are vowing to crack down on fringe groups. Priyanka Navani reports.
May 2, 2023
