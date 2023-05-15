POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye's historic elections and runoff ahead
08:30
World
Türkiye's historic elections and runoff ahead
Turkish voters have turned out in unprecedented numbers, making these elections perhaps the most consequential in the country's 100-year history. However, despite a tense night, no candidate managed to secure the required 50 percent threshold. The Head of the Supreme Election Council, Ahmet Yener, has officially announced that a runoff will take place in two weeks. Join us as we analyze the latest developments and gain insights from our guest, Mehmet Akif Kirecci, Professor of International Relations at Ankara University of Social Sciences. Stay tuned for in-depth analysis and expert opinions on this historic electoral process.
May 15, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?