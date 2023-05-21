POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Greece’s Illegal Pushbacks
26:00
World
Greece’s Illegal Pushbacks
Taking a dangerous journey on the Aegean Sea, risking all they have for the chance of a better life… TRT World has been given exclusive access to investigate how irregular migrants are being treated in the waters leading to the European Union while the bloc’s coast guard agency FRONTEX is accused of committing human rights violations. TRT World’s exclusive documentary ‘The Pushback’ sheds light on Greece’s illegal pushbacks of asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea and the European Union’s complicity in these inhumane practices.
May 21, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?