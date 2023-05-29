POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Recep Tayyip Erdogan re-elected as president of Türkiye
01:51
World
Recep Tayyip Erdogan re-elected as president of Türkiye
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected as President of the Republic of Türkiye, after securing 52 percent of the total votes in Sunday's run off election. The contender Kemal Kilicdaroglu failed to close the margin between himself and the incumbent, trailing by four percentage points. The victory has ignited celebrations across the country by the President's supporters. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
May 29, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?