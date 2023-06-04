POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye’s President Erdogan names cabinet as he starts new term
01:36
World
Türkiye’s President Erdogan names cabinet as he starts new term
President Erdogan also announced his new cabinet, with two ministers retaining their roles. They're set to hold their first meeting on Tuesday. Cevdet Yilmaz becomes vice president, while former finance minister Mehmet Simsek is back in his former job. The chief of the Turkish Intelligence Agency, Hakan Fidan will serve as foreign minister, and Chief of Staff for the Turkish Armed Forces, Yasar Guler is the new defence minister. Ayse Ejupi has more about who's in and who's out.
June 4, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?