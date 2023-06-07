World Share

Syria, the Backstage - Episode 6

Episode 6 picks up with a deeper look into America’s new proxy the YPG. In an attempt to avoid friction with Turkey and criticism for supporting a terror group, the US rebrands the YPG with a new name and a new face. Now known as the SDF, the group is presented as the best fighting force against DAESH. Pentagon spokesman Steve Warren confesses that America’s new partner has two faces, freedom fighters in the morning and terrorists in the afternoon. As DAESH recruits foreigners from around the world to fight for its cause so does the YPG. A massive public relations campaign is launched and aided by the US. The PR campaign makes the rounds on the internet and attracts people to fight for the YPG. A clandestine network helps volunteers reach Syria and Iraq. We meet 3 former YPG fighters who went to Syria through this network to join what they believe is a fight against DAESH. But they first go through an academy, involving more than just weapons training. The men have already seen enough to realise that fighting Daesh isn’t the only goal.