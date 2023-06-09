World Share

The eye condition is leading cause of blindness

June marks cataract awareness month established by Prevent Blindness, an NGO. The campaign promotes information about the eye condition which is the leading cause of blindness globally. Vision impairment affects the quality of life among adults causing low rates of participation in workforce and productivity. Those with the condition experience high rates of depression and anxiety. Although most cases are treatable, millions of people continue to suffer due to lack of knowledge or access to eye care facilities. Kubra Akkoc reports.