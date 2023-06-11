POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirms start of counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirms start of counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed counter-offensive action against Russian forces is under way, with troops engaged in intense fighting along the front line. Earlier this week, multiple think tanks reported Ukranian troops, backed by NATO-donated Leopard-2 tanks and other armor, were pressing forward across the battlefield. And on Saturday, American-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles were used in combat for the first time as part of Kiev's long-awaited counteroffensive. Officials haven't provided much details on the ongoing operation, but the Kremlin suggests Ukraine is targeting areas recently conceded to Russia. Ukrainian troops are reportedly advancing in the east near Bakhmut and in the south near Zaporizhzhia. They've carried out long-range strikes on Russian targets. Malik Fuda brings us the latest.
June 11, 2023
