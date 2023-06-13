POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Erdoğan visits Lefkosa in first trip abroad since inauguration
02:40
World
Erdoğan visits Lefkosa in first trip abroad since inauguration
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Greek Cypriots to stop what he calls their 'maximalist approach' towards a two-state solution for Cyprus. During a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, he said Türkiye will only return to the negotiating table if the Republic is officially recognised. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah travelled with the president.
June 13, 2023
