Erdoğan Heads to TRNC, Azerbaijan in First Trips Abroad After Election Win

Fresh off his inauguration, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued the postelection tradition of visiting the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan. Ever since becoming prime minister back in 2003, President Erdogan has chosen these two countries as his first overseas trip following an election victory. Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar said the visit demonstrates the importance and value that Turkiye attaches to the TRNC in the face of embargos, isolation, and obstacles imposed by the world. For decades, the TRNC has been trying to gain more international recognition, after formally declaring independence in 1983 from the Greek Cypriot Administration. Last year, the TRNC was granted observer status in the Organization of Turkic States, a group comprised of Turkiye, and several Central Asian countries that share historical and cultural roots. After the TRNC, President Erdogan also visited Azerbaijan, where he met President Ilham Aliyev, already their second meeting this month. Guests: Fariz Ismailzade Vice Rector of ADA University Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Aydin University