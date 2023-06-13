World Share

Political Stalemate Ends As Bulgarian Parliament Votes on a New Government

After five elections in two years, Bulgaria's parliament has finally approved its new government that will serve for 18 months. But it seems like an uneasy alliance. Two main political opponents, the centre-right GERB party and the pro-European liberal coalition We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria, have agreed to form a government. But there's a catch. The post of premier will change hands halfway through. As the country's president and pro-Kremlin parties remain highly skeptical of the union, the new government has pledged to pursue membership in the Schengen-free area and the Eurozone, to fight Russian influence and to guarantee support for Ukraine's defence.