What Do Türkiye and Elon Musk Have in Common?

Nextech visits one of Turkiye’s most advanced aerospace laboratories where they are building and testing the country’s latest satellite, the Türksat 6A. This fully Turkish-made satellite is expected to launch into space in early 2024. Turkiye recently signed a deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to have its latest satellite launch aboard its Falcon 9 rocket in the United States. Investments in the space ecosystem come at a time when Turkiye is looking to expand its broadcasting capabilities with the latest and most modern hardware as it competes in the global space race.