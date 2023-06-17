POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Desperation to restoration: The fight for Afghanistan's children
09:16
World
Desperation to restoration: The fight for Afghanistan's children
Step into the inspiring world of Omid Watan, an organisation dedicated to transforming the lives of street children in Afghanistan. Join us on a remarkable journey as we discover the resilience and hope of the students and teachers alike, as well as their determination to overcome challenges through education. Experience the power of compassion and the incredible impact it can have on young lives. This eye-opening documentary sheds light on their extraordinary stories and invites you to be a part of their journey towards a brighter future. https://omidwatan.org.af
June 17, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?