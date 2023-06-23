World Share

All five passengers on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic implosion'

After a five-day search, the wreckage of a missing submersible has been discovered in the Atlantic. Officials have confirmed all five passengers on the Titan were killed when the vessel imploded, during its descent to the site of the Titanic shipwreck on Sunday. The US Navy believes it detected the moment of destruction - shortly after the submersible went dark. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.