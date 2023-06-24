POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
President Putin: I will do everything to protect Russia
02:18
World
President Putin: I will do everything to protect Russia
escalated sharply with the Wagner chief saying they are in control of all military installations in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an extraordinary attack on the military leadership in Moscow, in what appears to be the biggest domestic crisis President Vladimir Putin has faced in his 22 years of rule. Putin says Prigozhin is committing treason. Claire Herriot has the latest.
June 24, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?