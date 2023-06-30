World Share

IMF reaches three-billion dollar bailout agreement with Islamabad

The International Monetary Fund and Pakistan have reached an agreement on a 3 billion dollar bailout as the country teeters on the brink of default and economic collapse. Pakistan already owes the IMF more than almost any other Asian nation, but it's running dangerously low on foreign currency reserves, meaning it could soon run out of money to pay for crucial imports such as food, fuel, and other essentials. Rupert Stone reports.